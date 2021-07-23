Mark Cuban Tries to Convince Bills’ Cole Beasley to Take Coronavirus Vaccine

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban hit Twitter Tuesday to try and convince Buffalo Bills player Cole Beasley to take the coronavirus vaccine by offering to buy the player’s wife stock in Pfizer.

The Bills wide receiver has been a vocal opponent of the NFL’s policies to convince players to take the vaccine. In fact, Beasley said he would retire before being forced to take the vaccine.

Recently, Beasley slammed drugmaker Pfizer and insisted that he would take a vaccine if Pfizer “puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name.”

I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name. https://t.co/2tOr9jjDaM — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 20, 2021

Beasley’s tweet spurred NBA billionaire Mark Cuban to make an offer.

“I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal?” Cuban tweeted on Tuesday. – READ MORE

