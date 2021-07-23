Eric Clapton Says He Reserves ‘The Right To Cancel’ Shows At Venues That Require Proof Of Vaccination

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Eric Clapton wants nothing to do with vaccine passports — and that includes at his own concerts.

Responding to an announcement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that anyone wanting to enter nightclubs or other crowded venues will have to show proof of COVID vaccination beginning in September, the legendary rock star issued a statement Wednesday.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said, adding, “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Conservatives applauded Clapton’s stance, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeting, “Artists should defend individual Liberty. I very much support vaccines, but it should be your choice—not forced upon you.”- READ MORE

