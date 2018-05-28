Marine killed in Vietnam 51 years ago receives medals at ceremony

Two Purple Hearts and other medals awarded to a Marine killed in Vietnam were posthumously presented to the fallen hero at a ceremony Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Lance Corporal Jimmy Reddington, a Scranton native, was 19 when he was killed on March 23, 1967. He had been in Vietnam all of three months.

The ceremony– held in downtown Scranton in time for Memorial Day– attracted a large crowd, including Marines who served with Reddington in Vietnam in Echo Company, 2ndBattalion, 5th Marines, the Scranton Times-Tribune reported.

“We remember today not just the Jimmy Reddingtons, but all who gave their life with honor for this country in all wars and all conflicts,” Ernie Preate Jr., a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and chairman of the Friends of Jimmy Reddington Memorial Committee, told the crowd, according to the paper. – READ MORE

