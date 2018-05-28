Pentagon ordered by Senate to investigate child-on-child sexual abuse on US bases

U.S. senators have demanded an independent investigation into how the Defense Department deals with reports of sexual violence among children who live and attend school on U.S. military bases across the globe.

The latest order is just one aspect of legislation that endeavors to revamp the Pentagon’s handling of service members’ children sexually abusing one another.

Pentagon officials reportedly have resisted a review by the department’s independent inspector general, according to The Associated Press, despite evidence of widespread failures in ensuring accountability toward perpetrators and offering support to victims.

On Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee passed bipartisan proposals to address disparities in juvenile justice and seek to “protect student victims” at DOD-run educational institutions.

The latest developments come amid a renewed focus on rape and sexual assault within all ranks and divisions of the U.S armed services, in which U.S. lawmakers often have condemned the Pentagon leadership for not doing enough to improve the internal male-dominated culture. – READ MORE

