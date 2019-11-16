Marie Yovanovitch Compares Herself to Diplomats Killed in Benghazi

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch compared herself to the diplomats and contractors killed in Benghazi in her opening statement in the second public impeachment inquiry on Friday.

“We make a difference everyday,” she said in a defense of herself and diplomats serving around the world. She continued:

We are people who repeatedly uproot our lives, who risk and sometimes give our lives for this country. We are the 52 Americans, who, 40 years ago this month, began 444 days of deprivation, torture, and captivity in Tehran. We are the dozens of Americans stationed at our embassies in Cuba, and consulates in China whom mysteriously and dangerously, and perhaps in some cases, perhaps even permanently, were injured and attacked from unknown sources several years ago.

And we are Ambassador Chris Stevens, Shawn Patrick Smith, Ty Woods, and Glen Doherty, people rightly called heroes for their ultimate sacrifice to this nation’s foreign policy interests in Libya eight years ago.

Her comparison of herself to those who were killed in the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack prompted derision and disgust by some observers.

"Amb Yovanovitch's invoking of those killed in Benghazi — in a bid to protect herself — during this impeachment inquiry is utterly sickening," Benjamin Weingarten, a senior contributor to The Federalist tweeted