‘So many’ mass murderers ‘end up being Democrats,’ GOP lawmaker says

ALBANY, N.Y. — A Republican congresswoman from upstate New York says “many” people who commit mass murder are Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney made the comment Wednesday on Talk 1300 Radio during a discussion about calls for stricter gun control since last week’s deadly Florida high school shooting. She says she finds it “interesting” that “so many” of the people who commit mass murders “end up being Democrats.”

Democratic state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi is opposing Tenney this fall and calls her comments “disgusting” and “toxic.” – READ MORE

