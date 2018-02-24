Even the Left Is Slamming CNN’s Bullying of Female Trump Supporter: ‘Despicable,’ ‘Vile,’ ‘Awful’

Left-wing journalists Chris Hayes and Glenn Greenwald blasted the far-left CNN for ambushing a female Trump supporter in Florida earlier this week.

On Monday, CNN’s Drew Griffin tracked down a private citizen whose worst sin might have been sharing — without knowing she was doing so — a “Russian-coordinated event” on her Facebook page. Griffin proceeded to publicly shame this woman, even though his left-wing employer gave a Russian-coordinated event more publicity than Putin could have ever hoped for.

Michael Moore was also at that rally and as of now CNN has not demanded he answer for his “unwitting” Russian collusion.

This is not the first time the last-place cable channel has attacked an innocent civilian. Over a silly video that mocked CNN, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski openly threatened its creator, warning him that if he ever did it again CNN would “dox” him, or publish his private information so the Internet could abuse him.

I think it's bad CNN did this and don't approve and wouldn't do it myself. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 21, 2018

That is awful and they should not have done it. In fact the video came up in our editorial meeting and I said we are definitely not showing it. Doorknocking a random citizen not accused of any wrongdoing like that is not cool. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 21, 2018

Despicable: CNN hunts down an ordinary citizen at home, accusing her of aiding Russia because she promoted an event on FB that Mueller says Russians organized. Go ask Michael Moore why he did that. Ask Joy Reid why Russian bots RT her so much. Challenge power. This is bullying https://t.co/pLbRGRuS4I — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 21, 2018

One last thing that is vile about what CNN did. This reporter would *never* show up uninvited at the home of, say, Obama military or intel officials & ambush them with cameras. They'd respectfully invite them into studios & allow them to decline. So easy to confront the powerless https://t.co/XsoIkBvogB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 21, 2018

This is nuts. A woman living in her suburban home doesn’t deserve this badgering. She didn’t mastermind the conspiracy and she’s not a public official or a person known to the public. https://t.co/yMCLtajx0X — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 21, 2018

Many accused CNN of doxing this woman. The anti-Trump network told the whole world her name and even chose not to blur out the address number on her house. – READ MORE

