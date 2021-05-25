Manhattan parents appalled at ‘porn literacy’ class at elite $47,000 prep school teaching kids about ‘kink and BDSM’

Parents and students at an elite $47,000-a-year private school in New York are “shocked and mortified” about a “porn literacy” class that was added to the curriculum without their knowledge. The risqué course for juniors at Manhattan’s prestigious Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School introduced teens to adult-themed topics such as “kink and BDSM.”

Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School on the Upper West Side was founded in 1764, and is the oldest nonsectarian independent school in New York City. In 2015, Business Insider named the institution as one of the “9 most elite prep schools in New York City.” Former President Donald Trump’s son Barron attended the distinguished school. Now, the school is being condemned for the new porn literacy class that some say is indoctrinating kids.

Students aged between 16 and 17 attended a health and sexuality workshop, which most believed would be a sex-ed class. Instead, the teens were educated on everything about porn. The course, which was officially titled “Pornography Literacy: An intersectional focus on mainstream porn,” featured a list of the most-searched porn terms in 2019.

“The often-explicit slide presentation and lecture by Fonte to the 120 boys and girls included lessons on how porn takes care of ‘three big male vulnerabilities;’ statistics on the ‘orgasm gap’ showing straight women have far fewer orgasms with their partners than gay men or women; and photos of partially-nude women, some in bondage, to analyze ‘what is porn and what is art,'” according to the New York Post. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --