MSNBC’s Ratings Continue To Slide, As Viewers Vote With Their Remote

Its obsessive coverage of the Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) leadership vote and the “civil war” in the Republican Party put MSNBC’s viewership on a downward slide last week, according to the latest Nielsen ratings.

Just one MSNBC show broke into the top five programs on basic cable last week, “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which rated number four.

The rest of the top five shows belonged to Fox News: “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Five,” “Hannity,” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

Although MSNBC finished the week of May 10 as the number two network in basic cable, its prime time audience shrunk by 15,000 viewers, and its all day viewership declined by 17,000 compared to the previous week. The left-wing network also shed 8,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, the age group coveted by advertisers for its disposable income.

Ratings-starved CNN gained a mere 1%, enough to rank fourth on basic cable behind Fox News, MSNBC, and the home improvement and real estate network HGTV.

Fox News Channel, meanwhile, continued its briefly interrupted domination of cable news in a stronger position than the previous week.

After seeing its 19-year-long reign as the top-rated cable news network come to an end on January 6, Fox has returned to the top spot in cable news for the last 13 straight weeks. – READ MORE

