Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump tax returns

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office has subpoenaed tax returns belonging to President Trump and the Trump Organization through their accounting firm, Fox News confirmed Monday.

Jennifer Farrington, the chief marketing officer for the accounting firm Mazars USA, which has represented both Trump and the Trump Organization, told Fox News, “We have received a subpoena,” though she wouldn’t give specifics.

In a statement, Mazars says the firm will “respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations.” The company added: “We believe strongly in the ethical and professional rules and regulations that govern our industry, our work and our client interactions. As a matter of firm policy and professional rules, we do not comment on the work we conduct for our clients.”

The New York Times, which broke the story, reported that the subpoena was issued late last month after the district attorney’s office opened a criminal investigation into the role that the president and his family business played in hush-money payments ahead of the presidential election.

Trump Organization attorney Marc Mukasey said, "We are reviewing and will respond as appropriate." Speaking outside the White House on Monday, Trump told reporters, "I don't know anything about it."