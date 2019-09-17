Weak Two: Empty Seats Outnumber Fans in Several NFL Stadiums

As Week Two of the NFL’s 100th season kicks off, a quick look through social media finds many fans still wondering about all the empty seats as their favorite teams hit the gridiron.

The worst example appeared to be at L.A. Memorial Coliseum where the Rams were battling the visiting New Orleans Saints. Fans flooded social media with questions over the size of the crowd:

Also, as the Redskins at home at FedExField took on the visiting Dallas Cowboys – and lost to Dallas, 31-21 –some wondered where the fans went – READ MORE

