Manchin Calls Out Fellow Dems for Pushing ‘Medicare for All’: ‘We Can’t Even Pay for Medicare for Some’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) called out members of his own political party for their support of “Medicare for All” by reminding them that the current Medicare system is facing its own difficulties.

(…)

During an interview with The Hill, Manchin warned Democrats against supporting Medicare for All.

“We can’t even pay for Medicare for some and to go Medicare for All, we can’t take care of those who are depending on it right now,” Manchin told The Hill.

Manchin noted that most Americans have earned their private health care and sacrificed wages to get the quality insurance they desire.