Beto O’Rourke says President Trump ‘responsible’ for deaths of father and toddler who drowned in Rio Grande

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke has blamed President Donald Trump for the deaths of an El Salvadorian father and his child who died while attempting to enter the U.S. illegally through the Rio Grande river.

O’Rourke posted a graphic image to social media showing the bodies of the drowning victims with the message, “Trump is responsible for these deaths.”

As his administration refuses to follow our laws — preventing refugees from presenting themselves for asylum at our ports of entry — they cause families to cross between ports, ensuring greater suffering & death. At the expense of our humanity, not to the benefit of our safety. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 26, 2019

According to the Associated Press, the father, Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez, became frustrated after he was not able to present his family to U.S. authorities to request asylum at a point of entry. On Sunday, Mr. Ramirez swam across the river with his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, in tow.

Once on the Texas side of the river, Mr. Ramirez left the toddler on the bank while he swam back across to retrieve his wife, Tania Vanessa Avalos. But when Valeria saw her father leave, she jumped back into the water. The father was able to grab his child but the two were swept away in the current.


