    True Pundit

    Crime Security

    Man Upset About French Fries Guns Down Two People at McDonald’s

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Two people were shot in downtown Houston on Thursday night, police said.

    A man allegedly opened fire in the McDonald’s parking lot near Gray Street and Main Street around 9 p.m., according to Metro Police Department spokesperson Tracy Jackson.

    A man and a woman were struck by the gunfire, Jackson said. A woman was seen taken away from the scene by ambulance.

    SENTENCED: Man gets 26 years for scarring toddler with scalding bath water

    A witness told Chron.com that the man who opened fire was upset about his order at the fast food restaurant.

    The man appears to have fired several rounds based on the number of evidence markers on scene.

    This story is developing. READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Witness: Suspect upset with McDonalds order shoots 2 at Houston restaurant
    Witness: Suspect upset with McDonalds order shoots 2 at Houston restaurant

    Two people were shot in downtown Houston on Thursday night, police said.

    Houston Chronicle Houston Chronicle
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: