Man Upset About French Fries Guns Down Two People at McDonald’s

Two people were shot in downtown Houston on Thursday night, police said.

A man allegedly opened fire in the McDonald’s parking lot near Gray Street and Main Street around 9 p.m., according to Metro Police Department spokesperson Tracy Jackson.

A man and a woman were struck by the gunfire, Jackson said. A woman was seen taken away from the scene by ambulance.

A witness told Chron.com that the man who opened fire was upset about his order at the fast food restaurant.

The man appears to have fired several rounds based on the number of evidence markers on scene.

