Levin: Trump’s in the Clear, Clinton Lawyer Had Cohen Plead on Crimes That Don’t Exist

Fox News personality Mark Levin says special counsel Robert Mueller has “nothing” on President Donald Trump as a result of his former personal attorney Michael’s Cohen’s criminal plea agreement announced Tuesday.

Cohen, 51, told a judge in United States District Court in New York City that he made payments to two women (adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal) during the 2016 presidential race “at the direction of the candidate” referring to Trump. Cohen said the payments were “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.”

“I want to help the law professors, the constitutional experts, the criminal defense lawyers, the former prosecutors and of course the professors and I want to help them understand what the law is,” Levin told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night in response to the plea agreement. “The general counsel for the Clinton mob family, Lanny Davis, he had his client plead to two counts of criminality that don’t exist.”

Levin — who served as chief of staff for Attorney General Edwin Meese during the Reagan administration — explained, “It is a plea bargain between a prosecutor and criminal. A criminal who doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life in prison. That is not precedent. That applies only to that specific case.”

“Nobody cites plea bargains for precedent,” he continued. “That is number one. Number two, just because a prosecutor says that somebody violated a campaign law doesn’t make it so. He is not the judge. He is not the jury. We didn’t adjudicate anything. It never went to court.”

Levin also stated the payments Cohen claims to have made on behalf of Trump to adult film star Daniels and indirectly to McDougal do not constitute campaign expenditures.

“A campaign expenditure under our campaign laws is an expenditure solely for campaign activity,” he said. “A candidate who spends his own money or even corporate money for an event that occurred not as a result of the campaign is not a campaign expenditure.”

The constitutional law expert offered some examples to prove his point.

“Say a candidate had said we owe vendors a whole lot of money. We’ve had disputes with them. But I want you to go ahead and pay them. I’m a candidate, I don’t want the negative publicity. So he says to the private lawyer, ‘You pay them, I’ll reimburse you, get it done.’ Is that illegal? It’s perfectly legal,” Levin argued.

“Yet according to the prosecution of the Southern District of New York, it’s paid at the direction of the candidate to influence the election. Yes, Mr. Prosecutor, how stupid is your point?” – READ MORE

Lanny Davis, the Clinton-connected attorney for Michael Cohen, said Wednesday that the former Trump lawyer had never been to Prague, as the infamous Steele dossier alleges.

“Thirteen references to Mr. Cohen are false in the dossier, but he has never been to Prague in his life,” Davis said Wednesday in an interview on Bloomberg.

The statement is a significant denial given that, according to Davis, Cohen has turned over a new leaf by deciding to discuss his work on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations. He claimed that he acted at the direction of Trump by paying off two women who claimed they had affairs with the former real estate mogul in 2006.

But Cohen did not address a larger question of whether he was involved in a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian government, as former British spy Christopher Steele claimed in the Democrat-funded dossier. – READ MORE