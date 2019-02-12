MAN RELEASES WHITE RAT INSIDE NEW JERSEY MCDONALD’S

Customers at a McDonald’s in New Jersey were definitely not lovin’ it last week when a man released a large white rat in the restaurant, NJ.com reported.

A 42-second video posted on Facebook and first reported by RLS Media shows the Feb. 5 incident at the downtown Newark restaurant. A man and a young child walk into the restaurant, and the child is eager to touch the rodent, which is contained in a clear, plastic case.

The man walks to the middle of the restaurant and releases the rat, causing customers to scream and scramble out of their seats, NJ.com reported.

