Anti-Wall Beto O’Rourke Uses Fences, Barricades at El Paso Rally

While railing against border walls at his El Paso, Texas, rally on Monday evening, Rep. Beto O’Rourke stood safely on a stage that walled off supporters behind barriers, fences, and barricades.

“Walls do not save lives. Walls end lives,” O’Rourke said at his pro-open borders rally in El Paso that dueled with President Trump’s rally blocks away.

“In the last ten years, more than 4,000 children, woman, and men, have died trying to come to this country to work jobs that no one will take, to be with a family member, to flee horrific brutality, violence, and death in their home countries,” O’Rourke said, falsely claiming that Americans are unwilling to take blue-collar U.S. jobs.

“Walls do not save lives. Walls end lives.” Beto O’Rourke countered President Trump’s demands for a border wall during a rally of his own last night in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/0WwCYMh46v — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 12, 2019

