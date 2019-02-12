 

Anti-Wall Beto O’Rourke Uses Fences, Barricades at El Paso Rally

Share:

While railing against border walls at his El Paso, Texas, rally on Monday evening, Rep. Beto O’Rourke stood safely on a stage that walled off supporters behind barriers, fences, and barricades.

“Walls do not save lives. Walls end lives,” O’Rourke said at his pro-open borders rally in El Paso that dueled with President Trump’s rally blocks away.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

“In the last ten years, more than 4,000 children, woman, and men, have died trying to come to this country to work jobs that no one will take, to be with a family member, to flee horrific brutality, violence, and death in their home countries,” O’Rourke said, falsely claiming that Americans are unwilling to take blue-collar U.S. jobs.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

READ MORE

Share:
True Pundit