Man Who Plotted To Kill U.S. Military Personnel Tells Judge: ‘I Truly Don’t Believe I Deserve Prison At All’

A Somali man who plotted to kill U.S. military personnel in Texas asked a federal judge to send him back home to Somalia instead of sentencing him to time in prison. As Fox News reports, the court filing in the case of Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud shows him informing the judge, Michael Watson, who sentenced Mohamud to 22 years in prison, that he didn’t deserve prison.

Mohamud had planned to fly to Texas and attack the Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth, supposedly to free Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani scientist convicted of shooting at two U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. He had trained with al-Nusrah Front, a terrorist organization affiliated with al-Qaeda.

Mohamud wrote to the judge, “I truly don’t believe I deserve prison at all. So if the concern is risk assessment then deportation would set everyone’s hearts at ease.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The military defeat of ISIS could be just ‘weeks’ away, a top U.S. military official said Monday — a stunning development given the terror group once boasted the infrastructure to control an expanse of territory in Syria and Iraq where 10 million people lived.

U.S. Central Command General Joseph Votel made the comment during a speech to Jordan’s National Defense School on Monday, according to a tweet posted by Defense One.

“The timeline for the military defeat of ISIS can now be measured in weeks,” Votel said, though he cautioned there is still “very tough fighting” going on in the Middle Euphrates River Valley.

As Fox News reported, the terrorist group has lost 98 percent of the land it once held — with half of ISIS’ so-called “caliphate” having been recaptured since President Trump took office. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

As evidence of this grim reality, look no further than the latest propaganda video to emerge from the small remnant of the caliphate in Deir Ezzor, Syria, along the Euphrates River, which featured a blind jihadist urging other would-be militants to join the fight regardless of any personal disability they may be afflicted with, according to PJ Media.

The video of the blind jihadist believed to be from Kazakhstan, which also featured other jihadists from the central Asian nation, was released just days after Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Trump at the White House to discuss their joint efforts in combating radical Islamic terrorism.

The blind man with a white cane was seen tending to injured jihadists in a sort of medical facility. According to Newsweek, he was identified only as Abu Bakr al-Kazakhi, and called for more attacks against the West and an overthrow of the Nazarbayev government.

But the video of the blind jihadist is not the only example of what the Islamic State group has been reduced to in terms of fighters, as the U.K. Daily Mail reported that this latest propaganda video came just a month after one that featured a jihadist — believed to be American — who had lost a leg fighting with the terrorist group.

But even he wasn’t the first jihadist with a lack of mobility to be featured by the Islamic State group as still being capable of pulling off an attack, as pictures emerged just days ago of a wheelchair-bound jihadist as he made final preparations to embark on a suicide attack against a military compound in Syria. – READ MORE