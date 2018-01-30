Woke Grammys See 20% Ratings Crash, Possible ‘All-Time Low’

Ratings for Sunday’s politically-charged 60th annual Grammy Awards broadcast on CBS dropped dramatically from a year ago, reportedly reaching “an all-time low.”

Initial numbers, Deadline reports, show a 20% decline from last year’s Grammy ceremony:

With a 12.7/21 in metered market ratings, the Recording Academy’s big hootenanny was also way down from the early numbers for the LA-based February 13, 2017 59th annual show. By way down, I mean a just over 20% decline from last year to what looks to be an all-time low for the ceremony.

Music’s biggest night saw a series of political gestures in support of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-sexual harassment movements, as several stars wore white roses on their garments as a show of solidarity. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who dominated the night winning five Grammys, kicked off the Madison Square Garden event with an explosive performance of his hit song “XXX,” which featured American flags on giant screens above him and military fatigue-clad background dancers marching and dancing behind him. – READ MORE

Only one woman took home a headline award at the 2018 Grammy Awards Sunday night, but the Grammy organization says that’s not because they’re biased, it’s just because women aren’t turning in the same quality of product that men are.

But according to Recording Academy president Neil Portnow, that wasn’t because the Academy was necessarily biased against women. It’s actually because women musicians just aren’t that good at what they do. And if they feel unwelcome in certain aspects of the music business, Portnow added, they need to “step up.”

“I think it has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and their souls — who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on an executive level — to step up, because I think they would be welcome,” Portnow told media in an interview after the ceremony. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton read an excerpt from the book 'Fire and Fury' during a skit at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. https://t.co/qMCyoz0avu pic.twitter.com/cdRyAIwwSa — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) January 29, 2018

class=”speakable”>Hillary Clinton’s surprise Trump-bashing cameo during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night caused at least a couple of viewers to switch channels, namely the president’s U.N. ambassador, and his oldest son.

Grammys host James Corden set up a pre-taped bit about who might take home next year’s spoken word gong.

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

The segment resulted in wild applause from the star-studded crowd. But not all were pleased. United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed the bit. However, the harshest words came from Donald Trump Jr. – READ MORE

The 60th annual Grammy Awards went full anti-President Donald Trump on Sunday as the awards show host James Corden enlisted singers Cher and John Legend, rappers Snoop Dogg and Cardi B, music producer DJ Khaled, and failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to read excepts from Michael Wolff’s White House tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

“Trump won’t read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with World leaders because he is bored,” Legend read during the surprise comedy bit meant to introduce the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.

“His comb-over: A product called ‘Just for Men,’” Cher said.

“Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration, he started to get angry and hurt that stars were there to hurt him and embarrass him,” Snoop Dogg said. – READ MORE

