Man Harasses Kellyanne Conway At Grocery Store – She Roasts Him Like A Rotisserie Chicken

As President Donald Trump’s advisers have faced continual public harassment, an anecdote surfaced in which White House adviser Kellyanne Conway faced harassment and took it in stride.

According to The Washington Post, Conway went to the supermarket after arriving in Washington, D.C., to work for Trump. As the Post noted, Trump only got 4 percent of the vote in Washington, D.C., a predominantly Democratic city.

While Conway was in the supermarket, a man passed by and sneered at her.

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself! Go look in the mirror!” he said.

When Conway responded, she didn’t break down or have a panic attack.

“What am I gonna do? Fall apart in the canned vegetable aisle?” she recalled.

Instead, she responded sarcastically, “Mirrors are in aisle 9 — I’ll go get one now.” – READ MORE

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ridiculed Democratic efforts to obstruct President Donald Trump’s future nominee to the Supreme Court in a Monday morning interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“That’s too bad,” Conway said of Democratic desire for a 4–4 split along party lines on the court, adding, “they should have elected their person president, I suppose.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1