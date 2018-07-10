GOOD BOY: British Special Forces Combat Dog Takes Down Three Syrian Jihadis, Saves Fellow Soldiers

The un-named Belgian Malinois was on a “routine patrol” in a small Syrian village with six British Special Air Services soldiers, when the unit came under surprise attack — a “360 degree ambush,” the Daily Mail reports. The soldiers fired on the Jihadis, but they were out-manned, and quickly surrounded.

“The handler removed the dog’s muzzle and directed him into a building from where they were coming under fire,” according to reports obtained by the Daily Star. “They could hear screaming and shouting before the firing from the house stopped.”

When the unit entered the Jihadi outpost, they found the dog “virtually uninjured,” standing over the dead body of a Jihadi gunman.

“[The gunman’s] throat had been torn out and he had bled to death,” the report said. “There was also a lump of human flesh in one corner and a series of blood trails leading out of the back of the building.” – READ MORE

According to Stars and Stripes, a combined operation by the U.S. military and Afghan soldiers has captured an Islamic State group stronghold in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province that the Islamic State group was actually using as a local capital.

Suffice it to say, thanks to about 600 Green Berets and three companies of Afghan commandos, that’s no longer the case.

“This area, two months ago, was controlled by Daesh,” Brig. Gen. John W. Brennan Jr., commander of NATO forces in eastern Afghanistan, told Stars and Stripes on Saturday. (“Daesh” is an Arabic acronym for the terrorist group.)

“We pushed them into the mountains, so they cannot harm the people here.”

According to Reuters, the operation began near Deh Bala, the Islamic State group’s erstwhile “capital” along the Pakistan border, in April.

It was a key area for the terrorists for several reasons, Lt. Col. Josh Thiel, of the U.S. First Special Forces Group, told Reuters. Not only was it a conduit for Islamic State group materiel, it also served as a base for hitting the Afghan capital of Kabul or the large city of Jalalabad. – READ MORE

