Man Harasses Buzz Aldrin on the Street, then the NASA Legend’s Fist Sends Him Into Orbit (Video)

Don’t mess with Buzz Aldrin.
If you younger folks do not know who he is, better Google it.
The NASA legend just sent some menace into orbit on the street.
Old school.
Blast off!
“Why don’t you swear on Bible Buzz Aldrin you walked on the moon!” Lib Loon
“Will you get out of here, we’ll CALL THE POLICE!” Buzz
“You’re a coward, a liar & a thief!” Lib Loon
Buzz SOCKA-PUNCH THE LOON in his face!
Retweet That YOU STAND WITH BUZZ! @POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/KeHwEdTKtn
— Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) July 20, 2019