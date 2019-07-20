Border agents in ‘scuffle’ after Mexican ‘military official’ crosses illegally into US

Mexican military officers crossed illegally into the United States Tuesday for at least the second time in recent months, though the reason why remains a mystery, the National Border Patrol Council president said.

Brandon Judd, head of the union representing Customs and Border Protection officers, explained what happened on Fox Business Network Tuesday night.

“About 45 minutes ago we just had another Mexican incursion into the United States, Mexican military incursion into the United States,” Judd told Lou Dobbs Tonight. “We had several military personnel from Mexico cross the Rio Grande River, come up to our fence, which is about 200 yards north into the United States. – READ MORE