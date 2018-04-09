Man falsely accused of murder is awarded $10M

A man in San Francisco who spent six years in prison for a murder conviction was found Friday to have been framed by police and awarded $10 million in damages.

Jamal Trulove, 33, was imprisoned for supposedly murdering Seu Kuka in a public housing complex in 2007, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The allegation stemmed from a witness account that Trulove shot Kuka in the back of the complex. Trulove was subsequently sentenced to 50 years in prison.

But Trulove’s conviction was overturned in 2014. A state appeals ruled that prosecutors had falsely asserted that the witness had been threatened and risked her life coming forward, the Chronicle reported.

