Fitton: DOJ Still in ‘Cover-Up Mode’ on Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting (VIDEO)

The Department of Justice is still in “cover-up mode” on former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s infamous tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton, according to Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Lynch on Monday will speak to “NBC Nightly News” host Lester Holt about the 2016 meeting, which occurred while Hillary Clinton was being investigated for her use of a private email server while secretary of state, raising questions of possible collusion between the Justice Department and the Clintons.

“We still don’t have a full explanation from either her or Bill Clinton about what went on,” Fitton said on “Fox & Friends.” “The Justice Department was a mess under Loretta Lynch. This meeting was an example of the way it bent over backwards — both in appearance and in fact — on behalf of Hillary Clinton and the Clinton regime.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1