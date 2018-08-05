Man Collapses After McDonald’s Allegedly Spikes His Diet Coke with Heroin Substitute

According to CBS News, Trevor Walker described a terrifying experience upon taking a sip of a Diet Coke after a trip to the fast-food restaurant with his three young sons. He later found out a powerful prescription painkiller had been added to his cup.

“I started to feel unusual, I started to sense a lapse in time,” he said.

The increasingly frantic man initially believed he was having a panic attack and texted his wife in an attempt to get some help.

“I am having sensations in my arms and everything is moving slowly,” he wrote in one message at the time. “I’m feeling scared. I don’t know what to do. I’m so scared I’m trying to be calm. I need you.”

He recounted the experience in an interview with KUTV, explaining that the most frightening part of the incident was knowing his 1, 3, and 8-year-old sons were with him. After the incident, he said he often considered the fact that any one of his boys could have taken a sip of his contaminated soda.

“There was this panic that came over me, there was this surge of adrenaline,” he said of the experience. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Walker blacked out but survived the experience and started working to understand what happened to him.

“It was kind of like getting punched in the face without knowing it’s on the way,” he said.

Analysis of his beverage later showed that it contained the potent painkiller buprenorphine. The drug is used to replace opioids and heroin in some cases. – READ MORE

