True Pundit

Politics

Trump Attacks Don Lemon As ‘Dumbest Man on Television’

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump issued a twofer smackdown on Twitter Friday, jabbing both CNN’s Don Lemon and NBA star and Trump critic LeBron James.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Trump tweeted.

The “Mike” referred to at the end of the tweet was Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls superstar, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump Attacks Don Lemon As 'Dumbest Man on Television'
Trump Attacks Don Lemon As 'Dumbest Man on Television'

'Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: