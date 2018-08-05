Politics
Trump Attacks Don Lemon As ‘Dumbest Man on Television’
President Donald Trump issued a twofer smackdown on Twitter Friday, jabbing both CNN’s Don Lemon and NBA star and Trump critic LeBron James.
“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Trump tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018
The “Mike” referred to at the end of the tweet was Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls superstar, according to Fox News. – READ MORE
The Western Journal