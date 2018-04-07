Politics Security
Man Arrested For Threatening To Murder Congressman Bob Goodlatte
On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia announced the arrest of a Roanoke man accused of threatening to murder Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte (VA) over social media.
The USAO charged 38-year-old Christopher Michael McGowan with “one count of making a threatening communication through interstate commerce,” according to a statement from the Department of Justice.
I'm serious @BobGoodlatte6 ..you keep fucking with our constitution and challenging Mueller and the last you see will be my patriot ass behind a gun you should have long ago have prevented me owning pulling a trigger to your head. Want me arrested>? GO head.
— Little Mac (@LittleMacMcG) April 1, 2018
#1: threatened my congressman with violence #2: stated I would kill people. #3: pretty much declared I would commit a plethora of anti-social behavior, publicly. Whom would like to bet I can purchase a gun three days from now and NOT be locked up in jail? #proudtobeanAmerican
— Little Mac (@LittleMacMcG) April 1, 2018
According to the DOJ release, McGowan tweeted: “I’m serious, @BobGoodlatte6 …you keep f**king with our constitution and challenging Mueller and the last you see will be my patriot ass behind a gun you should have long ago have prevented me owning pulling a trigger to your head (SIC). Want me arrested>? GO head.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia announced the arrest of a Roanoke man accused of threatening to murder Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte (VA) over social media.