Man Arrested For Threatening To Murder Congressman Bob Goodlatte

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia announced the arrest of a Roanoke man accused of threatening to murder Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte (VA) over social media.

The USAO charged 38-year-old Christopher Michael McGowan with “one count of making a threatening communication through interstate commerce,” according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

I'm serious @BobGoodlatte6 ..you keep fucking with our constitution and challenging Mueller and the last you see will be my patriot ass behind a gun you should have long ago have prevented me owning pulling a trigger to your head. Want me arrested>? GO head. — Little Mac (@LittleMacMcG) April 1, 2018

#1: threatened my congressman with violence #2: stated I would kill people. #3: pretty much declared I would commit a plethora of anti-social behavior, publicly. Whom would like to bet I can purchase a gun three days from now and NOT be locked up in jail? #proudtobeanAmerican — Little Mac (@LittleMacMcG) April 1, 2018

According to the DOJ release, McGowan tweeted: “I’m serious, @BobGoodlatte6 …you keep f**king with our constitution and challenging Mueller and the last you see will be my patriot ass behind a gun you should have long ago have prevented me owning pulling a trigger to your head (SIC). Want me arrested>? GO head.” – READ MORE

