True Pundit

Politics Security

Man Arrested For Threatening To Murder Congressman Bob Goodlatte

Posted on by
Share:

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia announced the arrest of a Roanoke man accused of threatening to murder Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte (VA) over social media.

The USAO charged 38-year-old Christopher Michael McGowan with “one count of making a threatening communication through interstate commerce,” according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ release, McGowan tweeted: “I’m serious, @BobGoodlatte6 …you keep f**king with our constitution and challenging Mueller and the last you see will be my patriot ass behind a gun you should have long ago have prevented me owning pulling a trigger to your head (SIC). Want me arrested>? GO head.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Man Arrested For Threatening To Murder Congressman Bob Goodlatte
Man Arrested For Threatening To Murder Congressman Bob Goodlatte

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia announced the arrest of a Roanoke man accused of threatening to murder Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte (VA) over social media.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: