Donald Trump Ditches WHCD Dinner Again: ‘The Press Is So Bad, So Fake’

President Donald Trump Has Turned Down An Invitation To The White House Correspondents’ Dinner For The Second Consecutive Year.

Trump announced the news on Friday morning in an interview with the Bernie and Sid radio show in New York City.

“I sort of feel that the press is so bad, it’s so fake, it’s so made up,” Trump said, accusing the media of making up sources for their stories. “I call them novelists, they make up the sources, in some cases there are sources, but then they won’t do it correctly either but in many cases, they literally make up sources.”

Trump reminded the hosts that the WHCD dinner was a “massive failure” after he skipped it last year for a political rally but he did not rule out a future appearance. – READ MORE

