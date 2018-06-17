Man Arrested for Child Porn, Admits He’s Been Doing It Since 15 Years Old

“A Fayetteville man is accused in federal court of possessing child pornography,” KFSM reported.

“Joshua Glen Box, 35, was indicted on June 5,” the report continued. “Box was indicted on four counts of receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possessing material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor, with the victim being younger than 12.”

At the time, “he was accused (and convicted) of possessing thousands of images and videos of nude minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” the local news explained.

“The Arkansas Department Correction’s Risk Assessment division has placed Box in the Medium Risk category — that means he’s a person who may possibly re-offend,” KFSM warned.

“Box admitted to officers that he had been downloading child pornography since he was 15 years old,” KFSM stated, based on a police warrant. Box is now 35.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force “identified a computer located at a residence on Chadwick Street in Springdale that was offering to share child pornography using an internet file sharing program,” the report continued. “The ICAC Task Force conducted a forensic examination of Box’s computer and computer-related items and found approximately 2,500 images and 450 videos of child pornography.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1