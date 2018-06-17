WATCH: Trump’s Birthday Wish for America Speaks Volumes About What Kind of Man He Really Is

Thursday was the birthday of President Donald Trump, who turned 72 this year. In other words, if you’re his close friend and wanted to write a message on his Facebook wall, you’re way too late at this point.

Doocy mentioned they had Donald Trump Jr. on the show and “he said he was not getting you anything for your birthday because you’ve got everything.”

“Well, I just want to have a successful country,” Trump said. “I’ll be honest — this is so intensive. We’ve done more — I don’t say this in a bragging way, actually some of the haters actually say this — we’ve done more in 500 days … than any 500-day president, first term, by far.”

A few seconds later, Trump added that "I like to make America great again. Very simple. Make America great again, that's what we're doing."

