Man Arrested After He Allegedly Threw Burning Wood Into Police Car While Officer Sat Inside

A Seattle man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tossed a burning piece of wood into an officer’s patrol car while the cop was still inside.

The man purportedly hurled the ignited wood beam into an unsuspecting policeman’s patrol car, according to a press release from the Seattle Police Department (SPD). One officer was transported to the hospital for burns, but is expected to survive, the release detailed. The car was destroyed in the fire, according to the release.

Police arrested a man in S. Lake Union today after he threw burning lumber into a patrol car. One officer taken to HMC with injuries from the fire. Force Investigators on scene as an officer is believed to have discharged a firearm during the incident: https://t.co/nXo7lpFUe2 pic.twitter.com/kIa30Bdp56 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 15, 2020

Law enforcement located the alleged arsonist, chased him into a parking garage and deployed a Taser before an arrest was made, SPD wrote. One of the officers in pursuit fired a shot during the foot chase, but no one was struck by the round, according to the department.

The name of the suspect has not been released and SPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.