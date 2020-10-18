‘Exceptionally Well Qualified’: Romney Says He Will Vote For Amy Coney Barrett After Meeting With Her

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Thursday that he plans to vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Romney, the only Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump during the president’s impeachment hearings, announced his intention to vote for the Supreme Court nominee after meeting with her Thursday, the last day of Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

“After meeting with Judge Barrett and carefully reviewing her record and her testimony, I intend to vote in favor of her confirmation to the Supreme Court,” Romney said in a Thursday statement, according to Fox News. “She is impressive, and her distinguished legal and academic credentials make it clear that she is exceptionally well qualified to serve as our next Supreme Court justice.”

“I am confident that she will faithfully apply the law and our Constitution, impartially and regardless of policy preferences,” the Utah senator and former presidential candidate added.

Romney previously said in September that his vote to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would depend on “following the law” and the nominee’s “qualifications.”

“My decision regarding a Supreme Court nomination is not the result of a subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder,” Romney said in a September statement, according to Fox.

“It is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent. The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own.”