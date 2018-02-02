Man accused of putting 2-year-old in water so hot it caused her skin to peel off

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 21-year-old Elyria man is accused of placing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old niece in water so hot that it blistered her skin, causing some of it to fall off.

Savage’s girlfriend went to the store for a short period of time Tuesday night. Savage initially told police that during that time, the child soiled her diaper. He then said when he changed the diaper he found blisters on her torso and didn’t know where they came from.

Later, he admitted that after the girl soiled her diaper, he turned the water on in the bathtub and put her under the running water to clean her off, leaving only her shirt on. He said he didn’t check the temperature of the water and that she didn’t scream or make an indication she was being burned.

He said he realized the water was too hot when he reached in and the water splashed his hand. Savage said he was trying to hurry because he didn’t want the 2-year-old to get a “whoopin” from his girlfriend for soiling her diaper.

When he took the child out of the bathtub and took off her shirt, he found that her skin was blistering and peeling off. He hid her shirt in the hamper and told his girlfriend when she got home that he’d just noticed the wounds. – READ MORE

