Chelsea Clinton ‘Proud’ of Her Mom After She Addresses Sexual Harassment 10 Years Later

Clinton finally addressed in full the controversy surrounding her alleged mishandling of sexual harassment in her 2008 campaign staff, but many never even heard the news because of the timing of the release.

However, Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, is “proud” of her mother for “reflecting on a past decision and being thoughtful about what she could have done better and should have done differently.”

I am proud of my mom for reflecting on a past decision and being thoughtful about what she could have done better and should have done differently. That’s all part of a what a good leader does. https://t.co/n5RU89u9Z1 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 31, 2018

The only problem is that it took Clinton 10 years to finally do it and then she timed it to be released right before one of the biggest political events of the year, which overshadowed it almost completely. – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attempted to upstage President Trump’s State of the Union speech with a long Facebook post about her more recent scandal.

“The most important work of my life has been to support and empower women,” her post began. “I’ve tried to do so here at home, around the world, and in the organizations I’ve run. I started in my twenties, and four decades later I’m nowhere near being done. I’m proud that it’s the work I’m most associated with, and it remains what I’m most dedicated to.”

“So I very much understand the question I’m being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior,” she wrote.

“The short answer is this,” she explained. “If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t.”

Clinton explained the circumstances of the sexual harassment claim and why she did what she did.

“I did this because I didn’t think firing him was the best solution to the problem,” she continued. “He needed to be punished, change his behavior, and understand why his actions were wrong. The young woman needed to be able to thrive and feel safe. I thought both could happen without him losing his job. I believed the punishment was severe and the message to him unambiguous.”



“I also believe in second chances,” she added. “I’ve been given second chances and I have given them to others. I want to continue to believe in them. But sometimes they’re squandered. In this case, while there were no further complaints against him for the duration of the campaign, several years after working for me he was terminated from another job for inappropriate behavior. That reoccurrence troubles me greatly, and it alone makes clear that the lesson I hoped he had learned while working for me went unheeded.” – READ MORE

She might have been expecting a sudden uptick in popularity after her cameo appearance on the Grammy Awards Sunday night, but what Hillary Clinton got on Monday was…thrown under the bus.

Clinton’s 2008 campaign manager, Patti Solis Doyle, told CNN Monday morning that Hillary Clinton made the decision to keep an alleged sexual harasser, campaign “faith adviser” Burns Strider, on staff, overruling Doyle, who had decided to terminate him to protect her colleague.

Doyle tells the anchor that she “interviewed all the parties involved. I looked at the evidence. I looked at some emails he had sent. I looked at other documents and came to the conclusion that there was sexual harassment involved; that the young woman was very credible.”

Doyle then said that her “recommendation to the Senator was to fire him.” But that she was “overruled” by Hillary herself. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton late on Friday finally responded to a New York Times bombshell storythat accused her of helping coverup allegations of sexual harassment within her 2008 presidential campaign.

A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

The former secretary of state has long been accused of being an enabler of sexual harassment. That’s because, as HLN TV host S.E. Cupp put it, she has “betrayed generations of women by standing by a man who’s humiliated her, and she’s smeared all his accusers, and all the while she’s pretended to be on the side of women.”

When you and @GloriaSteinem were slut-shaming and smearing Bill’s accusers, was that in service of making sure women deserved to be heard? Come clean. #womenup https://t.co/sZeMsZlnHP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

For many in my generation, @HillaryClinton is the start of #metoo. Watching her stand by a man who abused his power and sexually harass women opened many of our eyes. #timesup to #womanup and say @TIMESUPNOW. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

PS – Why did you continue to use a known sexual harasser who targets vulnerable women as your personal spiritual advisor for five more years?

Did you know he was continuing to sexually harass other women lower than him at work?#metoo https://t.co/FtSQzK06Pn — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) January 27, 2018

– READ MORE