Make-a-Wish Foundation will only grant wishes to terminally ill children who are fully vaccinated

The Make-a-Wish Foundation, the organization that creates “life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses,” announced that the nonprofit will only grant wishes to terminally ill children and their participating family members if they are all vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcement was made by Make-a-Wish president and CEO Richard Davis in a video that went viral this week.

“We’ve approached this responsibility with a focus and diligence for your family’s health and safety,” Davis says.

“Now we’ve consulted with doctors and medical professionals throughout the National Medical Advisory Council,” Davis says in the video. “We’ve been monitoring public health organizations like the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

Davis noted that based on the guidance of public health agencies, they will “resume granting air-travel wishes within the United States and its territories, as well as granting wishes involving large gatherings for vaccinated wish families, as soon as Sept. 15 of 2021.”

Make-a-Wish stopped granting wishes involving air travel at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

However, Davis said that the charity would require the critically ill children as well as any participants from the family to be two weeks past full vaccination in order to grant any wishes from the organization.

“All wish participants, including your wish kid and any siblings, will need to be two weeks past completion of either a one-dose or a two-dose vaccine,” Davis says in the video.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --