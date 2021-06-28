Younger Americans Abandoning Capitalism, Embracing Socialism

A new Axios/Momentive poll shows younger Americans are viewing capitalism in a more negative light and finding socialism more appealing.

According to the new poll, this move towards the left for young people is being driven in large part by African-Americans and women.

Axios maintains that the pandemic has been a big driver of the shift.

While there are almost as many theories and opinions on COVID-19 as there are actual cases, the pandemic has effected society in ways no one could have ever imagined.

In fact, chief research officer for Momentive, Jon Cohen, says what many already know, “The pandemic is sure to have lasting impact for decades to come.”

Just half of younger Americans now hold a positive view of capitalism — and socialism’s appeal in the U.S. continues to grow, driven by Black Americans and women, according to a new Axios/Momentive poll. https://t.co/vOQSBsCehy — Axios (@axios) June 25, 2021

In the pre-pandemic days of 2019, just 39% of American adults held a positive view of socialism. That has gone up to 41%.

In this latest Axios/Momentive poll, the numbers from the 18-34 age group are startling ones. In 2019, 58% of Americans in this age group had a positive reaction to the word capitalism. Today it is down to 49%.- READ MORE

