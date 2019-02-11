Major League Baseball Ditches ‘Disabled List’ Over Social Justice Concerns

Major League Baseball will replace the “disabled list” with the “injured list” for the 2019 season amid concerns that the term “disabled” was insensitive.

The “disabled list” has been part of professional baseball since the mid-1960s (though there are records of some teams using a “disabled list” as far back as the early 20th century), and it’s become second nature to refer to an injured or exhausted player as “on the DL,” but MLB has been reportedly playing around with the idea of renaming the injured roster in order to better reflect the condition of players who skip games for medical or physical reasons, according to ESPN.

“The league will make the change out of concern that the term ‘disabled’ for injured players falsely conflates disabilities with injuries and an inability to participate in sports,” the sports network reported. The change was made at the request of disability advocacy organizations which have been pressing the league to make the change for nearly a decade.

“In recent years, the commissioner has received several inquiries regarding the name of the ‘Disabled List,'” MLB’s “senior director of league economics and operations” wrote in a letter to MLB teams and team owners in late December.

“The principal concern is that using the term ‘disabled’ for players who are injured supports the misconception that people with disabilities are injured and therefore are not able to participate or compete in sports. As a result, Major League Baseball has agreed to change the name ‘Disabled List’ to be the ‘Injured List’ at both the major and minor league levels. All standards and requirements for placement, reinstatement, etc., shall remain unchanged. This change, which is only a rebranding of the name itself, is effective immediately,” the MLB statement said. – READ MORE