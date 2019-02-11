 

Ilhan Omar Promotes Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories, Retweets ‘Hook-Nosed’ Tweet

Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Sunday and retweeted a tweet that said “ might as well call hook-nosed.”

Omar’s vile remarks came in response to a Haaretz report that stated that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was going to take action against anti-Semitic Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Omar.

“If do not take action I think you’ll see action from myself,” McCarthy said. “This cannot sustain itself. It’s unacceptable in this country.”

Omar, who has promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that were used by Nazi Germany, said that the GOP’s support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins baby.”

Omar then retweeted the following tweet that stated she “might as well call hook-nosed.”

“I’m one of those American Jews who opposes the occupation, laments Israel’s anti-democratic drift, and doesn’t regard the country as especially central to my Jewish identity,” Politico magazine editor Joshua Zeitz tweeted. “And I know exactly what the congresswoman meant. She might as well call us hook-nosed.”- READ MORE

