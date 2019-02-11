Ilhan Omar Promotes Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories, Retweets ‘Hook-Nosed’ Tweet

Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Sunday and retweeted a tweet that said “ might as well call hook-nosed.”

Omar’s vile remarks came in response to a Haaretz report that stated that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was going to take action against anti-Semitic Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Omar.

“If do not take action I think you’ll see action from myself,” McCarthy said. “This cannot sustain itself. It’s unacceptable in this country.”

Omar, who has promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that were used by Nazi Germany, said that the GOP’s support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins baby.”

It's all about the Benjamins baby 🎶 https://t.co/KatcXJnZLV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2019

Omar then retweeted the following tweet that stated she “might as well call hook-nosed.”

Priceless: @IlhanMN retweets @JoshuaMZeitz who compared her tweet to calling us Jews hook nosed. Why? She clearly only the first half of the tweet. pic.twitter.com/k6AKqx6wTW — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) February 11, 2019

“I’m one of those American Jews who opposes the occupation, laments Israel’s anti-democratic drift, and doesn’t regard the country as especially central to my Jewish identity,” Politico magazine editor Joshua Zeitz tweeted. “And I know exactly what the congresswoman meant. She might as well call us hook-nosed.”- READ MORE