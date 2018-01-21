Lying ‘Fire and Fury’ Author Is ‘Absolutely Sure’ Trump Is Having an Affair While in the White House

Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” made a slew of claims, many of which came under their own “fire and fury” for being false.

“There is, but I can’t tell you what it is,” he said. “There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of, but it was so incendiary that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof.”

Maher asked, “Is it a woman thing?” and Wolff retorted, “I didn’t have the blue dress,” which was a clear nod to former President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

After another push by Maher, he unequivocally declared “it is” about someone whom the president is “f**king now,” and he gave readers a hint as to where the claim is in the book. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

In what reads like an instruction manual in shameless, muckraking, tabloid “journalism,” Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs describes in detail how “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff managed to manipulate his way into the White House so he could write his partly debunked and thoroughly sketchy hit piece on the White House.

First among Wolff’s various deceptive strategies was lying to Team Trump about the way he planned to frame the book, including presenting them with a fake title: “The Great Transition: The First 100 Days of the Trump Administration,” which he invented to make it appear as if he was going to approach the administration from a sympathetic angle.

Publicly, most of the blame for Wolff’s repeated invites has fallen on Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders telling reporters that “close to 95%” of the interactions with the staff came at Bannon’s request. However, Jacobs notes that sources say other key aides, including Conway, also invited him at times. In total, he visited the White House “about 17 times,” according to one source. ​ – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Michael Wolff’s controversial Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is coming to television.

Endeavor Content — the financing and sales arm formed in October between sister companies William Morris Endeavor and IMG — has purchased film and television rights to the No. 1 best-selling book. The massive deal is said to be in the seven-figure range. Endeavor Content plans to adapt the book as a television series. A network is not yet attached, as Endeavor will now begin shopping the series.

Wolff will executive produce the series, with veteran Channel 4 and BBC executive Michael Jackson — now CEO of indie producer Two Cities Television — also on board to produce.

Fire and Fury, which tells the inside story of Donald Trump’s first year as president based on Wolff’s exclusive access to the White House, has been the publishing sensation of 2018. The book had attracted little attention since it was first announced in November. But in early January The Guardian leaked news from the heavily embargoed book and authorized excerpts in New York and a column The Hollywood Reporter — where Wolff serves as a columnist — created a sensation. President Trump attacked both the book and former adviser Steve Bannon, who was one of Wolff’s principal sources. Bannon later stepped down from Breitbart News in the aftermath of the publication of his comments in the book. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Big Three (ABC, CBS, NBC) networks engaged in a feeding frenzy over Michael Wolff’s gossip-filled book, as they ate up the salacious details in Fire and Fury. From January 3 through January 9, the networks stuffed their evening and morning programs with over two hours of coverage of the Wolff book and the subsequent fallout for former Donald Trump aide Stephen Bannon.

But other big news, like the FBI re-opening the investigation into the Clinton Foundation scandal (11 minutes, 10 seconds) and the Dow Jones cracking the 25,000 mark (5 minutes, 46 seconds) were swamped by the Wolff book coverage (2 hours, 20 minutes, 5 seconds).

CBS was the most obsessed network, as it jammed its programs with 49 minutes and 40 seconds of coverage of the Wolff book and Bannon news. ABC wasn’t far behind as it spent 46 minutes and 22 seconds on the book and its repercussions for Bannon. NBC devoted 44 minutes and 3 seconds to the Wolff and Bannon topics. – READ MORE

As with many things in the book there are two answers that question: Michael Wolff’s version of the facts and reality.

Wolff brags in a recent interview that he had sold a “million copies,” as of the close of business hours Monday.

“I’m going around saying, ‘It’s just a book,’ but it has become something so much larger,” he claimed, citing Trump’s attacks on the book and his failed attempt to prevent it from being published.

According to BookScan, the industry leader in tracking the point of sale for books, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” sold 29,000 copies as of Wednesday. – READ MORE

On Friday, Michael Wolff released his newest book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which allegedly details President Donald Trump’s first nine months in office.

While some of the claims have been debunked, Wolff claimed during an interview with BBC he compiled the book by using the “time-honored fashion” of talking to people close to Trump.

Detractors of the president have repeatedly made attempts to oust Trump from office, and Wolff claimed his book is the final straw. He said:

“Suddenly everywhere people are going, ‘Oh, my God, it’s true, he has no clothes.’ That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end … this presidency.” (IJR)

The Republican National Committee has started a war against the author of the wild tell-all book about President Donald Trump and his administration.

In an email blast and follow-up tweet, the RNC distributed a reimagined cover for Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury decorated with prominent journalists’ critiques of the book.

The Republican mock-up, titled “Liar and Phony,” quotes several notable journalists commenting on Wolff’s book, including esteemed White House reporter Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, CNN’s senior media correspondent Brian Stelter and Politico’s senior media reporter Michael Calderone. The reviews are in… pic.twitter.com/UNdkNbBEFF — GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2018