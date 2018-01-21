Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton: Russia Collusion Probe Is FBI ‘Corruption’ at Its Worst

Tom Fitton, the president of conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, on Saturday called the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, “corruption at its worst.”

Speaking at the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition’s 6th Anniversary Convention, Fitton said the “unelected bureaucracy” in the Justice Department and the FBI — in some cases, political appointees of the Obama administration, were “breaking the rules to bring down a duly-elected president,” and violating laws “beyond what Richard Nixon ever contemplated.”

“Nothing in recent American history compares to what we think we know,” he said.

He said those DOJ and FBI officials misused the ability to spy on foreign nations granted under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to spy on the political opposition, and then leak the classified results to generate a “fake criminal investigation.” It was “part of the conspiracy of the Clinton campaign to target her political opponent,” he added.

Their goal now is to remove President Trump by “indictment or impeachment,” he said. “That’s what’s going on right now.” – READ MORE

Funding for special counsel is from a ‘permanent indefinite appropriation’ says DOJ

Special counsel Robert Mueller will continue investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and alleged collusion between President Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin despite the current government shutdown, Justice Department officials have confirmed.

The shutdown impacts all “non-essential” personnel, closes national parks and monuments and keeps thousands of government workers — both in Washington and across the country — at home.

The Special Counsel’s Office — however — “is funded with a permanent indefinite appropriation, which is not dependent upon an enacted appropriation,” Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle told The Washington Times in an email. – READ MORE

Constitutional attorney and radio host Mark Levin sounded off on the “crap” dossier that alleged collusion between President Trump and the Russians.

Levin said the “praetorian guard media” is purposefully ignoring the alleged politicization of the Justice Department and mishandling of classified information by Hillary Clinton.

“The biggest scandal of our lifetimes is staring at us in the face,” Levin said, slamming the Justice Department for focusing on what he considered a fruitless probe into President Trump. – READ MORE