LPGA star Lexi Thompson takes break from social media after ‘hurtful’ comments over golf with Trump

Professional golfer Lexi Thompson announced that she would be taking “a break from social media” after receiving a slew of “hurtful” comments following a round of golf with President Trump.

The 24-year-old LPGA star shared a selfie on Instagram Sunday with a message that she would be stepping away from all her social media platforms for the time being after becoming “too involved with it.”

“Hey everybody, just want to say I will be taking a break from social media. If I post it will be from my management team for me,” her farewell post read.

“I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it.”

The comments came after Thompson was pictured earlier this month at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., with the president himself and conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh. – READ MORE