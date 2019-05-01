California college disinvites US Border Patrol from job fair citing possible ‘distress and concern’

A California college disinvited U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from a jobs fair on Tuesday, arguing that the agency’s presence would cause “distress and concern” to what is an “already vulnerable population.”

Acting San Jose City College President Elizabeth Pratt sent out an email to the school community on Monday announcing that the administration decided to rescind its invitation to CBP for the jobs fair on Tuesday after news of the agency’s presence “understandably caused concern” among some of the students.

“We serve a very diverse student population, a large percentage of whom have immigrated to the US from other nations and an even larger percentage of our students have family members who are immigrants,” Pratt said in the email. “For many in this population, the presence of US Customs and Border Protection representatives on campus—regardless of their intentions or reasons for being there—can cause undue distress and concern. This is something we strive to prevent whenever possible for this already vulnerable population.”

But, a spokesperson for CBP told Fox News in an emailed statement that while it respected the schools decision, the agency's intention was never to "conduct any law enforcement activities" while on campus.