Louisiana Senator Slams Brennan as a ‘Butthead,’ and He ‘Meant It’

While President Donald Trump has received substantial criticism for stripping former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance, some Republicans are defending the move.

The president released a statement earlier this week explaining why he felt it was appropriate to revoke Brennan’s clearance.

“Mr. Brennan’s lying and recent conduct characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary is wholly inconsistent with access to the nation’s most closely held secrets and facilities, the very aim of our adversaries which is to sow division and chaos,” he wrote.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., had a similar, if more succinct, take on the former intelligence official’s behavior.

“I think I called him a butthead,” he said to WFMZ. “And I meant it.”

He elaborated a bit, telling Capitol Hill reporters that he believes Brennan deserved to have his security clearance revoked. – READ MORE