Pentagon: Chinese Military Likely Training To Attack US Targets

A newly released Department of Defense report warns that China is likely training for bombing strikes against U.S. targets.

The “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China” report to Congress focuses on recent advancements made by the Asian power, according to Fox News.

“Over the last three years, the (People’s Liberation Army) has rapidly expanded its overwater bomber operating areas, gaining experience in critical maritime regions and likely training for strikes against US and allied targets,” the document states.

In addition, “China is developing a stealthy, long-range strategic bomber with a nuclear delivery capability that could be operational within the next 10 years.”

Beijing seeks to bring online a nuclear “triad” like that possessed by the United States, including delivery systems across land, sea and air.

“In May, China landed a long-range nuclear-capable bomber on an island in the disputed South China Sea, a move that raised tensions in the region due to a prior commitment by China not to militarize the area,” Fox News reported. – READ MORE