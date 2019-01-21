Louisiana Democrat Katrina Jackson: ‘Democrat or Republican, We Fight for Life’ (VIDEO)

Louisiana State Rep. Katrina Jackson – A Democrat – Revved Up The Thousands Who Gathered On The National Mall Friday Afternoon For The Annual March For Life Rally By Urging Them To Answer Her Call To “fight For Life.”

“Louisiana is the number one pro-life state in the nation, and mainly because, in Louisiana, it doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat or Republican, black or white – we fight for life,” she told the crowd, inviting them to respond “for life!” whenever they heard her say “we fight.”

“Regardless of whether a Democrat, Republican, black, white, male, female, we fight –” Jackson called to the crowd, who shouted back, “for life!”- READ MORE