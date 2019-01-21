Ocasio-Cortez responds to Aaron Sorkin directing young Dems to ‘stop acting like young people’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday responded to director Aaron Sorkin’s suggestion that the young Democrats newly elected to Congress should “stop acting like young people.”

“News Flash: Medicare for All & equal rights aren’t trends,” 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to the House, wrote in response to a video of Sorkin’s interview.

“When people complain about low turnout in some demos, it’s not because communities are apathetic, it’s bc they don’t see you fighting for them,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “If we don’t show up for people, why should you feel entitled to their vote?”

Ocasio-Cortez is one of several progressive freshman lawmakers supportive of “Medicare for all,” among other issues.

"I really like the new crop of young people who were just elected to Congress," Sorkin said during an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria. Ocasio-Cortez is currently the youngest member of Congress at 29. Sorkin then added, "They now need to stop acting like young people."