Louis Vuitton Plans to Create 1K U.S. Jobs by Opening Plant in Texas Town

The international luxury fashion and leather goods brand Louis Vuitton is planning to create about 1,000 American jobs by opening its newest plant in the small town of Keene, Texas, this year.

As President Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump visit the brand new plant in Johnson County, Texas, on Thursday, Louis Vuitton executives have committed to creating about 1,000 American jobs at the facility over the next five years.

Louis Vuitton’s announcing the opening of its Texas plant — in the small town of Keene, which has a population of less than 6,500 residents — allows the global luxury fashion label to avoid tariffs on the goods made at the factory.

“This is consistent with Louis Vuitton’s recent signing of the Pledge to America’s Workers, which aims to expand programs that educate, train and support American workers,” Louis Vuitton executives said in a statement.

The Louis Vuitton factory in Keene will first open with about 150 American workers and with a plan to expand that workforce by 850 American workers by 2024. The goods manufactured at the plant will be labeled with “Made in the USA” tags. – READ MORE