Quentin Tarantino Refuses To Censor ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ For China

As the NBA and a majority of the entertainment industry cater to China’s censorship demands in order to make a quick buck, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is now refusing to recut his hit film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to appease the tyrannical regime.

“Quentin Tarantino will not recut “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to placate Chinese censors,” reports Variety. “The decision likely means that the Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt buddy dramedy and ode to late sixties Tinseltown won’t be making an appearance in China — at least in non-pirated form.”

Though “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is being distributed by Sony Pictures, Tarantino has final cut, meaning no alterations can be made to the movie without his approval. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) praised Tarantino for standing up for artistic freedom:

If, contrary to the initial article, Tarantino is standing up to China & refusing to be censored, BRAVO. #MoreOfThis https://t.co/rdASUsJao9 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 19, 2019

The stall over his film's release in China reportedly happened because Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, filed a complaint with China's National Film Administration about the film's negative depiction of her father.