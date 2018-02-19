True Pundit

Lou Holtz on Program to Benefit Inner-City Youth: ‘We’re Going to Stand for the Flag and We’re Going to Kneel for the Cross’ (VIDEO)

Saturday, former University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and University of South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Lou Holtz and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson announced that they are teaming up to work with inner-city youth to achieve the American dream through sports and community work, called, What’s Important Now (WIN). – READ MORE

