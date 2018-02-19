Politics Sports TV
Lou Holtz on Program to Benefit Inner-City Youth: ‘We’re Going to Stand for the Flag and We’re Going to Kneel for the Cross’ (VIDEO)
.@SecretaryCarson and legendary football coach Lou Holtz discuss new program to help inner city youth achieve the American dream. @JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/SIIm8zs1Rd
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2018
Saturday, former University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and University of South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Lou Holtz and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson announced that they are teaming up to work with inner-city youth to achieve the American dream through sports and community work, called, What’s Important Now (WIN). – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Lou Holtz on Program to Benefit Inner-City Youth: 'We're Going to Stand for the Flag and We're Going to Kneel for the Cross' | Breitbart
Saturday, former University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and University of South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Lou Holtz and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Cars - lou holtz | Breitbart TV
Breitbart